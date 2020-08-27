AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announces Executive VP and CFO Bill Giles and Senior VP of merchandising Bill Hackney will retire at the end of this year.

Giles has spent 14 years as AutoZone's CFO after 15 years with Linens 'n Things, and Hackney's career at the company has spanned 37 years.

Jamere Jackson will join AutoZone as its new CFO after recently saying he was departing as CFO of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) effective Sept. 11.

Seong Ohm will become Senior VP of merchandising from Dairy Farm Group, where she was Group Commercial Development Officer.