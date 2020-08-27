Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares drop 5.5% AH, pulling back from the company's 179% YTD rally ahead of the upside fiscal Q4 earnings report.

Total revenue was up 33% Y/Y to $42.1M. Subscription and transaction sales rose 54% to $38.8M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.6% compared to 76.1% in last year's quarter.

Bill served over 98K customers by the end of Q4, up 28%.

Total payment volume totaled $25.4B (+26%), and the number of platform transactions totaled 5.6M.

