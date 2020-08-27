In a filing, Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) says it's concluded that financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, can no longer be relied upon due to misstatements.

Shares have slid 24.7% in light postmarket volume so far.

It had previously said that its audit committee determined that statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and for the first three quarters of 2019 could not be relied upon.

Discovery of the misstatements came in the probe of forecasts tied to projects in its Heavy Civil operating group.

It's not yet able to estimate the amount and effect ore restatements; it's looking to file them as soon as practicable.