Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it is dropping its South African deepwater exploration permits to focus on more attractive upstream assets following a disappointing seismic campaign.

Equinor has four deepwater exploration licenses off South Africa's east coast, three of which are partnered with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which reportedly also may want to drop the acreage.

The move comes less than two years after Equinor last increased its South African exploration footprint with a 50% farm-in into Exxon's Deepwater Durban exploration license.

Total recently signed a $14.9B senior debt financing agreement for a massive liquefied natural gas project in nearby Mozambique in Africa's biggest-ever project financing.