Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is up 8.1% postmarket after receiving notification from Nasdaq's Hearings Panel that it's granted an extension for the company to regain compliance with continued listing rules.

The company still hasn't filed its 10-Q quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended Sept. 30, 2019; its 10-K annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019; or the 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

It's also not in compliance with the $1/share requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq Capital Market.

Nasdaq is granting an extension so long as Pareteum files the delinquent 2019 10-K (and an amended 2018 10-K) by Oct. 15; files this year's delinquent 10-Qs by Oct. 30; and regains compliance with the bid price rule by Dec. 31.