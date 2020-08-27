Ford, Fiat Chrysler still under investigation in union corruption probe - CNBC
Aug. 27, 2020 5:58 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), STLA, GMF, STLA, GMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) remain under federal investigation as part of a multi-year corruption probe into the United Auto Workers union, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider tells CNBC.
- U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider reiterates that General Motors (NYSE:GM) is not a target of the ongoing investigation, which was made public in July 2017.
- Schneider's comments come hours after prosecutors charged ex-UAW President Dennis Williams and at least six other senior UAW officials of conspiring to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in entertainment and personal expenses in the cost of UAW conferences.
- Schneider says the case has uncovered millions of dollars in misused funds that were meant to benefit UAW members.
