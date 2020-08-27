Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is shopping for a bankruptcy loan totaling as much as $1.5B, WSJ reports, after regulators blocked the company from pursuing a controversial stock sale.

Hertz this week reached out to existing creditors as well as potential outside investors for a debtor-in-possession loan sized at $1.1B-$1.5B, according to the report.

The company has said it had enough cash on hand to fund operations at least through the initial stage of its bankruptcy case, but the need for financing has becoming more acute as the case drags on amid the continuing coronavirus impact on travel.

Hertz recently reported a larger than expected Q2 loss, with revenues chopped by two-thirds from the year-ago quarter.