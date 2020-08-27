Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) acknowledges "bumps" in finalizing its $11B settlement of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller after the judge overseeing the litigation cast doubt on the progress of the agreement.

"There are often some bumps in the road in implementing a resolution of this magnitude, but we remain confident that a comprehensive settlement will be finalized and executed," Bayer said after U.S. District Judge Chhabria reportedly threatened to restart the litigation and questioned if Bayer was reneging on the settlement.

Chhabria told the parties to continue to finalize the settlement and confer about next steps if the litigation resumes and scheduled a Sept. 24 hearing to discuss progress, Reuters reports.

Bayer reached a settlement in June in tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs who have alleged the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer.