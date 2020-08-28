Walmart first sought to be majority TikTok owner, with Alphabet/SoftBank - CNBC
Aug. 27, 2020
- The twisted saga to acquire the U.S. part of TikTok (BDNCE) isn't getting less twisty today. The news cycle was led by the story that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is teaming up with presumed front-runner Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on a bid that could range to $30B or even more.
- As unlikely as that odd coupling seems, Alex Sherman now reports that Walmart originally sought majority ownership of TikTok, in a consortium with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).
- That consortium was assembled by SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure, who felt that Walmart's all-American image and Google's cloud infrastructure could provide a way into the deal for the Japanese tech investing giant.
- Walmart would have been the lead buyer in that deal, with SoftBank and Alphabet taking minority stakes along with perhaps one or two other holders.
- And shedding some light on the Walmart news today: In the SoftBank deal, Walmart wanted to be exclusive e-commerce and payments provider for TikTok, with access to its user data to bolster those abilities.
- But the government wanted the lead buyer to be a technology company - the better fit for a national-security rationale for the executive orders forcing TikTok's sale, according to the report.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is reportedly submitting a $20B cash/stock bid for TikTok, but now has to contend with the combined might of Walmart and Microsoft, which at least look to have an in with the U.S. government on the deal.