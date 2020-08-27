Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to target new investors with a green bond totaling at least €1B ($1.18B) next month, CFO Frank Witter says.

The proceeds of the green bond would be invested in electromobility projects, such as the company's MEB platform for electric vehicles, Witter says, adding the bond sale still needs final approval from an internal committee.

Volkswagen is a frequent issuer in the capital markets, selling €30B-€40B annually in bonds and other financial instruments to refinance debt, but this bond is the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March.

The plan comes as Volkswagen seeks to enhance its credentials for compliance with environmental, social and governance standards following its diesel emissions scandal as well as a wider shift among investors toward corporate sustainability.

A U.S. judge recently dismissed parts of an SEC lawsuit accusing Volkswagen of defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the diesel emissions scandal.