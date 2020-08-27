Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is pressing Guyana's new government for approval of the planned 220K bbl/day Payara offshore oil project - its third in the country - which has been under a months-long review that coincided with a tumultuous election campaign.

Exxon, which operates the 8B-barrel Stabroek block as part of a consortium with Hess (NYSE:HES) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), has previously stated it planned to make a final investment decision on the Payara project around September.

Separately, Guyana is producing ~85K bbl/day of crude, 35K short of an August target because of a prolonged gas compression issue on the Stabroek block.

Exxon says it hopes to resolve the technical problem by next month to reach the 120K bbl/day capacity of the Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading unit that is working the Liza-1 well.

Guyana's natural resources minister said earlier this month that the new government would decide by the end of August whether to approve the project.