ORIX Renewable Energy Management (OREM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX (NYSE:IX) and and Envision Digital International announce a partnership to deploy advanced analytics and remote monitoring applications in utility-scale solar farms across 82 sites in Japan.

The partnership will involve the deployment of Ensight Solar and Enlight Solar, the company's cloud-based advanced analytics and remote monitoring solutions.

"With Envision Digital's end-to-end solution and expertise, OREM can provide total customer support – from proposals to implementation to maintenance, which in turn helps our customers optimise energy use and reduce costs," said Yurita Kazuhisa, Chief Strategy Officer of OREM.

Financial terms are not disclosed.