Asia-Pacific shares mostly higher after Fed's policy shift to "inflation"

Asian indices advance as the Federal Reserve said it might keep interest rates low even if inflation rises.

Japan +0.37% .

China +0.51% .

Hong Kong +0.87% .

Australia -0.63% .

The Fed will now look for inflation that averages 2%, allowing greater-than-2% inflation if it balances out a period of lower inflation. It will also give more weight to unemployment, focusing on shortfalls.

Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 1% to $45.61/barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 5 cents to $42.99/barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.