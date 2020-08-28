Boeing (NYSE:BA) has discovered two "distinct manufacturing issues" for the 787 Dreamliner and has told carriers operating eight of the affected planes, including Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY), United (NASDAQ:UAL) and Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), to remove them so they can be serviced.

The defects were found in the join of fuselage sections toward the rear of the aircraft and the FAA has been alerted.

The Dreamliner experienced a series of teething problems after its 2011 debut, including a three-month global grounding in 2013 over battery meltdowns. Some others were grounded in 2018 after faulty Rolls-Royce Holdings engine blades deteriorated faster than expected.

Other issues... Boeing's 737 MAX hasn't flown since March 2019 following two deadly crashes blamed on flight-control software known as MCAS.

"The risks in Boeing are high, no matter how you try to look at the scenario," writes Mott Capital Management in a SA article, Boeing's Path Of Least Resistance Is Lower.