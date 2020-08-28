Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), marking the biggest ever such order for the German automaker.

In turn, Mercedes said it would also join a climate initiative established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, committing itself to go completely carbon neutral by 2039.

"We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonize the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis," Bezos said in a statement.

While the e-van order with Mercedes is Amazon's largest in Europe, it is dwarfed by a contract it signed last year with U.S. startup Rivian to deliver 100K electric delivery vans by 2030.

Mercedes rivals are also developing electric vans. Ford is planning an all-electric version of its Transit van in North America in 2022, while General Motors aims to start production of an electric van in late 2021.