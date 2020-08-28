European shares in red; France GDP at -13.8%

London -0.29% .

Germany -0.72% . The consumer sentiment is set to suffer a significant decline in September, said market-research group GfK.

GfK's consumer-sentiment index is set to fall to -1.8 points in September from a revised -0.2 in August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 0.5 points for September.

France -0.53% . Q2 GDP was confirmed at -13.8%. however, household consumption rose 0.5% in July from the previous month.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a major policy change Thursday, which suggested that interest rates are likely to remain low for some time. He also added that the Fed will allow inflation and employment to run above target levels to support the economy.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons.