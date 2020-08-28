China’s premium smart electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) commences the offering of 75M American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the company.

Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 11.25M ADSs.

Net proceeds will be used for research & development in autonomous driving technologies and for general corporate purposes.

Also, the company recently launched the innovative Battery as a Service (the “BaaS”) subscription model, allowing lower purchase prices and flexibility in battery upgrades.

The Q2 delivery results have recently caused a major rally in the stock to a market cap of over $15 billion. At a forward P/S of over 7, this almost makes it valued like a SaaS company, but also still well below Tesla's 10x P/S. If NIO could maintain this valuation close to Tesla levels, while growing sales 5-fold or more in the coming years, this suggests NIO could continue to deliver meaningful stock returns", says SA author Arne Verheyde in an article titled "NIO: Revenue Could Skyrocket From Intel Robotaxis Alone."

Nio shares have been on fire this year boosted by analyst ratings. Morgan Stanley to upgraded to Overweight while UBS boosts its rating to a Neutral from Sell. The shares have rocketed 583% over the past year.

