China's ByteDance (BDNCE) has told engineers of its popular short video app TikTok to make contingencies should it need to shut down its U.S. operations, according to Reuters, even as it works toward divesting them.

As a sale would have to be cleared by the U.S and China, the shutdown contingencies are also aimed at preparing TikTok’s global operations for the possibility that one of the two countries blocks any deal.

Microsoft (in an unlikely bid with Walmart) and Oracle are among the U.S. companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, and ByteDance is expected to pick a bidder to enter into exclusive talks as early as today.

"We believe a potential relationship with TikTok U.S. in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses," Walmart said in a statement.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's other North American assets, as well as its Australian and New Zealand operations, since the beginning of this month.