Futures mostly higher with interest rates set to stay low

The fun in Jackson Hole wraps up today as the two-day virtual symposium concludes with the last livestreams from central bankers and other influential officials.

Nothing is likely to compare to yesterday's speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which will have a transformative effect on U.S. monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

The central bank said it will keep interest rates low to help prop up the pandemic ravaged economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2% for periods of time.