Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) has priced its public offering of 5,614,036 common shares at a price of $14.25/share, for expected gross proceeds of $80M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 842,105 shares.

Net proceeds will be used for development, regulatory and commercial activities relating to tesetaxel, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 1.

Quant Rating is Very Bearish whereas Wall Street Analysts are Bullish.

ODT has dropped around 51% over the past year.

