Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI), a Delaware limited liability company classified as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, replaced Global Indemnity Limited, a Cayman Islands corporation, as the publicly listed parent company of Global Indemnity, effective as of today.

The class A common shares of the company will continue to trade under the stock ticker symbol “GBLI”.

Four subsidiaries previously part of GBLI’s organizational structure were eliminated, and substantially all foreign subsidiaries were eliminated.

The redomestication and related transactions simplify and streamline Global Indemnity’s organizational, statutory and regulatory structure.

In addition, GBLI expect more efficiencies and long-term administrative cost savings.

Press Release