Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 31.3% vs. consensus of 28.1% in Q2, best in the company's history, driven by strong results both in-store and online.

Gross margin rate improved 180 bps to 41.6% vs. consensus of 40.8%. SG&A expense rate -560 bps to 30.7%. Operating income margin rate was 37% vs. 1.1% year-ago and consensus of 9.1%.

Inventories fell 18% Y/Y to $714M.

The company also authorized a $500M repurchase program.

Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots, stated, "Looking forward, the third quarter is off to a strong start and I am confident that our Operation North Star strategies will continue to drive top line growth, increase customer engagement, and deliver tremendous leverage in our business. With our assortment of everyday essentials and stay-at-home products, we are well positioned for what appears to be a new normal. Our balanced offering of thoughtfully curated merchandise, neverouts, and closeouts, differentiates us from the competition and continues to surprise and delight our customers with tremendous value. Our operating results under Operation North Star, along with our commitment to disciplined capital management, position us to continue driving significant shareholder value."

BIG's second half is going to decelerate on a sequential basis as more businesses begin to open and unemployment benefits as part of the stimulus plan end, says SA author Valuezen in an article "Big Lots: Time To Take Profits."

Shares +3.5% premarket.

Big Lots shares have outpaced the S&P 500 over the past six months: