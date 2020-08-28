Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announces new data from a 12-week Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VK2809 in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) ("bad" cholesterol). The results were virtually presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Annual Meeting.

Treated patients experienced durable statistically significant reductions in liver fat content that were maintained at week 16, four weeks after the last dose of VK2809, a thyroid beta agonist.

Specifically, the median reduction in liver fat content was 45.4% at week 16, compared to a median reduction of 18.7% for placebo. 70.4% of treated patients were considered responders (at least a 30% relative reduction in liver fat content), versus 22.2% of patients in the control arm. 100% of patients receiving 5 mg of VK2809 each day were still considered responders at week 16.

New analyses of week 12 data showed significant reductions in the liver enzyme ALT, body mass index (at least 30) and high blood pressure compared to placebo.

The company previously announced results from the study in April 2019.

A Phase 2 trial, VOYAGE, assessing VK2809 in NASH patients with fibrosis is ongoing.

VK2809 has the same mechanism of action as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) Phase 3-stage resmetirom (MGL-3196).