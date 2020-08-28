Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales increased 79.2% in Q2, 80% of comparable sales results were driven by multiple factors, including pent-up consumer demand, temporary and permanent competitor store closures and government stimulus money.

Brick and mortar comparable sales increased 65.2%.

E-commerce sales shot up 212.2% and represented 15.7% of total net sales.

Gross margin rate improved 640 bps to 36.7%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate fell 920 bps to 22.6%, as a result of leverage gained from the strong sales performance.

Store count -31 Y/Y to 1,077.

Inventory declined 32.7% to $182M, mainly driven by strong brick and mortar and e-commerce demand.

FY2021 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increases in the mid-single digits; Gross margin: +50 bps to +70 bps; SG&A expense: -70 bps to -90 bps; Diluted EPS: $0.85 to $1; Tax rate: ~26%; Diluted share count: ~16.9M.

Shares up 5.5% premarket.

Quant Rating is Neutral, whereas Wall Street analysts are Bullish:

Also, check SA Author's Rating.

Previously: Hibbett Sports EPS beats by $1.80, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)