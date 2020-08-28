Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) says $112M of notes have been tendered so far under its offer to purchase up to $300M of its 4.25% senior notes due 2023 and 4.40% senior notes due 2024.

$61.1M of 4.25% senior notes due 2023 tendered and accepted;

$50.9M of 4.40% senior notes due 2024 tendered and accepted.

Before the tender offer there were $250M of each series of notes outstanding.

Total consideration for notes tendered during the early tender period will be $1,071.25 per $1,000 of principal amount of the 2023 notes and $1,093.75 per $1,000 of principal amount of the 2024 notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Early tender period expired on Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET; the tender offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 11, 2020.

Notes tendered after the early tender period will be exchanged for $1,041.25 per $1,000 principal for the 2023 notes and $1,063.75 per $1,000 of principal for 2024 notes.

