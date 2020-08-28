Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty (Overweight, $70 price target) thinks Dell (NYSE:DELL) "is taking a cautious view on 2H with guidance far below-seasonal revenue growth over the next two quarters."

On the potential for a VMware spin-out, Huberty sees "s an opportunity to unlock sum-of-the-parts value, simplify ownership structure, and speed up de-levering."

RBC's Robert Muller upgrades Dell from Sector Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $48 to $80, calling the VMware opportunity "too large to ignore."

Muller says Dell's current valuation means "a VMW spin would provide a nearly free call option on surviving Dell."

Dell shares are up 3.2% pre-market to $64.42.

