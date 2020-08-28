Auxly Cannabis (OTCQX:CBWTF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -C$0.04.

Revenue of C$8.6M (+200% Y/Y)

Q2 adjusted EBITDA improved by ~C$0.2M y/y to C$(7.8)M.

Launched Robinsons brand in Ontario and Nova Scotia, with four distinctive strains.

Auxly’s JV partner Sunens, received its cultivation licence for the first phase of its fully automated greenhouse facility.

Entered into a manufacturing agreement to produce dosist products in Canada.

Auxly’s Kolab Project announced partnership with Greentec on industry-wide vape recycling program for all cannabis retailers.

Secured $25M convertible debenture standby financing, of which the Company has completed four tranches totaling $9.25M.

