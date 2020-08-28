"Dollar General (NYSE:DG) should continue to benefit from changing consumer habits as a result of COVID-19," says analyst Joseph Feldman, hiking his price target on the Buy-rated stock to $240 from $225. Shares are up 0.3% premarket to $201.89.

The $240 PT comes from slapping a 25x P/E multiple to his new 2021 EPS estimate of $10.09, up from $9.05.

More from Feldman: "Longer term, we expect continued solid performance, helped by new stores and remodels and a number of initiatives."

Dollar General yesterday cruised past earnings estimates, and promised to accelerate strategic initiatives.