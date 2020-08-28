Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announces strategic steps to reorganize its business and offers employees an option to take a voluntary separation package.

The company says it will create new operating units focused on regional and local execution that will work with five marketing category leadership teams, which will "shift our marketing to drive more growth and put execution closer to customers and consumers."

The structure will be supported by a newly created Platform Services organization, which will "provide global services and enhanced expertise across a range of critical capabilities."

Coca-Cola says the structural changes "will result in the reallocation of some people and resources, which will include voluntary and involuntary reductions in employees," but specifics are not provided.

The company will introduce a voluntary separation program that will give employees the option of taking a separation package, to be offered first to ~4K employees in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The global severance programs are expected to incur expenses of $350M-$550M.

KO +0.7% pre-market.

Coca-Cola recently reported mixed Q2 results amid weakness in away-from-home sales.