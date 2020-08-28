Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) has signed a multi-year agreement with GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) and Kambi Group (KAMBI) to be the enterprise software platform for the company’s Internet sports betting and Internet casino gaming business, BetAmerica.

“We believe the transition to GAN and Kambi as our new technology providers will enable our team to execute the rollout of BetAmerica sportsbooks and iGaming product offering more efficiently as states move to legalize and implement regulations permitting sports betting and iGaming in the coming years,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “BetAmerica will benefit from the proven excellence of these market-leading providers.”