Mortgages in forbearance roughly flat in past week

The total number of U.S. mortgages in active forbearance as of Aug. 25 ticked down by only 1K in the past week, according to Black Knight's McDash Forbearance Tracker.
3.9M homeowners remain in active forbearance, representing all active mortgages, essentially unchanged from the previous week.
Represents $828B in unpaid principal; of these, 72% have had their terms extended.Source: Black Knight
A 23K reduction among GSE mortgages was almost entirely offset by a 10K increase in FHA forbearances and a 12K rise among portfolio/private label securities held loans.
Over the past 30 days, active forbearance have declined by 171K (-4%).
Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans came to $4.8B, unchanged from the previous week.
Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans were $1.8B, also unchanged W/W.