Mortgages in forbearance roughly flat in past week

The total number of U.S. mortgages in active forbearance as of Aug. 25 ticked down by only 1K in the past week, according to Black Knight's McDash Forbearance Tracker.

3.9M homeowners remain in active forbearance, representing all active mortgages, essentially unchanged from the previous week.

Represents $828B in unpaid principal; of these, 72% have had their terms extended. Source: Black Knight