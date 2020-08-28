Citing Marvell's (NASDAQ:MRVL) long-term 5G chip partnerships, Cowen upgrades the company from Underperform to Market Perform and boosts the price target from $18 to $31.

Analyst Karl Ackerman: "We're upgrading MRVL given its long-term chip partnerships in 5G infrastructure are broader in scope than we initially thought."

Ackerman is also positive on Marvell's new 5nm capability, which "creates significant optionality across its portfolio as heterogeneous workloads proliferate."

Cowen remains on the sidelines due to concerns about Storage growth (40% of revenue currently), and the timing of an enterprise recovery.

Marvell shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $34.74.

