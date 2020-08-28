AIDA Cruises, the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) will offer cruises this fall and winter.

"Even though it is currently not possible for cruise ships to call at Norway, which is so important for our voyages to the north, we are confident that the first AIDA ships from Germany will be able to travel to Northern Europe again at the beginning of 2021," says Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

CCL +3.3% premarket.

Press release

