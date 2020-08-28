Earlier this year, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced a new paid online event tool for small businesses and creators feeling the pandemic's financial pinch.

Facebook says it asked Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to waive its 30% sales cut of in-app purchases, but the iPhone maker declined.

Facebook wanted to present a message informing users about Apple's 30% cut, but Apple wouldn't allow the tool to work with the message in place.

The social networking giant tells Reuters that Apple cited an App Store rule banning developers from showing "irrelevant" information.

Reuters notes that the Google Play version of the tool lacks an intended message that Facebook won't collect fees for event ticket sales.

Apple's 30% "tax" is at the center of a public and messy dispute with Fortnite developer Epic Games.

