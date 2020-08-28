Eye-Net Mobile, wholly owned subsidiary of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +5.9% PM , will commence a pilot project with a multi-billion-dollar multinational Japanese electronics company to test its Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution.

On successful evaluation, the company, which implements advanced dashboard cameras, may proceed to integrate the Eye-Net solution into its dashcams.

The global dashboard camera market size is expected to reach ~$7.5B by 2027, as per Grand View Research data. In 2019, ~36.1M dashcams were sold, out of which 10M+ were advanced dashcams.

Earlier this month, Eye-Net announced a pilot project with a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese technology company to test Eye-Net Mobile's solution.

