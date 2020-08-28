IBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) inks an agreement with Planet Biotechnology securing exclusive global rights to the latter's COVID-19 therapeutic candidate ACE2-Fc, a recombinant protein consisting of human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) fused to a human immunoglobulin G Fc fragment.

ACE2-Fc works by using the ACE2 extracellular domain as a decoy to bind the coronavirus spike protein thereby preventing infection of healthy cells. ACE2, a protein found on the surface of healthy lung alveolar epithelial cells, serves as a "doorknob" (receptor) that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter and infect the cells.

Under the terms of the deal, Planet is eligible to receive certain milestone payments. Specific financial terms remain confidential.