Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) +1.5% pre-market after raising its Q3 organic growth forecast to 7%-10% from its assumption last month of flat to a 7.5% decline, according to an SEC filing.

The company cites stronger demand in its Tools and Storage segment, modest improvement in store inventory levels in U.S. retail and stronger trends in the Security and Industrial segment.

Stanley Black says the revised sales assumption likely will result in a full-year operating margin coming in relatively flat vs. the previous year.

UBS recently issued a bullish report on Stanley Black & Decker, citing improving housing trends.