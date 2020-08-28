The team at Oppenheimer lifts its 12-18 month price target on GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG) to $25 from $15. That would be about 66% upside from last night's close of $15.06.

"GrowGeneration represents a leading, yet still up-and-coming retail chain within the rapidly expanding and dynamic market for hydroponic and organic gardening supplies ... Data suggest an accelerating topline trajectory and strengthening signals of leverage and scale."

The stock's up 3.25% premarket to $15.55.

Shares earlier this month climbed to nearly $23 before becoming a target of short-seller Hindenburg Research. The disclosure of insider sales earlier this week also knocked the stock back.