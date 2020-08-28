Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCPK:NWARF) is doubting its ability to continue if it can't meet its financial obligations next year, and that it expects to raise extra funds in 1Q21 via further financing, a private share placing, the sale of assets or a reconsideration of its business plan.

The company widened its net loss to NOK5.40B vs. a loss of NOK1.41 in 1H20.

Earlier this year, the airline completed a restructuring that saw creditors and lessors convert debt to equity while also raising cash, qualifying for a NOK2.7B state-aid package.

