As supplemental unemployment insurance benefits disappear, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is reducing borrowing limits on credit cards, leaving customers with limited ability to borrow in an emergency or potentially hurting their credit scores.

Some cardholders, posting on social media said their credit limits were slashed by as much as two-thirds.

The lender said it reviews accounts periodically "based on a variety of factors" and makes adjustments.

Capital One, the third-largest U.S. credit card lender known for offering credit to consumers with riskier profiles, is closely watched as an indicator for how other major bank will react.

The federal government's supplemental $600/week of unemployment insurance expired at the end of July. President Trump signed an order on Aug. 8 that's intended to supply a $400/week supplemental benefit to the jobless, with the federal government providing $300 of that amount and states pitching in $100, but it's unclear exactly how many states will participate in the initiative or when they'll be able to actually distribute the payment.

The reduced benefit increases the risk that some cardholders won't be able to keep up with their debt payments.

Congress and the Trump administration remain at an impasse on providing further fiscal relief amid the continuing pandemic.

Meanwhile, banks have little information about which customers have lost their jobs. "I don't think we have a rigorous measure of how many of our current borrowers are unemployed," Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said last month.

Card issuers have been trimming or closing inactive credit lines to avoid becoming the borrower's lender of last resort. They've also been offering lower limits on new accounts.

With many card issuers offering forbearance programs, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on credit card delinquencies and net charge-offs isn't yet clear as those accounts in forbearance are frozen at their status before entering such plans.

Previously: Credit market risk rises as virus relief standoff continues: Morgan Stanley Wealth (Aug. 12)