Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) -12.8% PM, entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor providing for the sale and issuance of 8.73M shares of common stock via a registered direct offering.
Expected gross proceeds of ~$10M.
Offer is expected to close on or about September 1, 2020.
Motus GI will also issue unregistered warrants, 5-year expiry, to purchase the same shares at an exercise price of $1.30/share.
Proceeds to be used for funding commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu System, to continue research and development activities and potential debt repayment.
The Pure-Vu System's ability to facilitate rapid, intra-procedural cleaning of poorly-prepped colons could potentially reduce the dependency on pre-procedural preparation to facilitate a quality exam.
"If Pure-Vu is employed in just 5% of inpatient colonoscopies in the U.S., the disposables will generate $81M in annual revenue if they sell at a 7.7% discount to list ($900). With 55% of inpatients inadequately prepped and outpatient indications likely to come, there seems to be some potential significant upside for this busted IPO," The Busted IPO Forum states on Seeking Alpha.