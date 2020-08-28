Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) -12.8% PM , entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor providing for the sale and issuance of 8.73M shares of common stock via a registered direct offering.

Expected gross proceeds of ~$10M.

Offer is expected to close on or about September 1, 2020.

Motus GI will also issue unregistered warrants, 5-year expiry, to purchase the same shares at an exercise price of $1.30/share.

Proceeds to be used for funding commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu System, to continue research and development activities and potential debt repayment.

The Pure-Vu System's ability to facilitate rapid, intra-procedural cleaning of poorly-prepped colons could potentially reduce the dependency on pre-procedural preparation to facilitate a quality exam.