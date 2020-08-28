Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) soars ~20.4% in premarket after the company signs a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro and Purex, two data-driven e-commerce companies, operating on the Amazon Marketplace, and marking its entry into the e-commerce business.

According to the LOI, Medigus will hold 50.01% in each of the companies, and invest $1.25M and shall issue $500k of restricted ADSs of Medigus.

Additionally, the target companies’ current shareholders may receive additional milestone allotments of up to $750k in restricted ADSs subject to the companies’ achievement of certain milestones throughout 2021.

Both the companies’ revenues target for 2020 is estimated at ~$3M with net profit of ~35%.