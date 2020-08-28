To review, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is about a four-bagger in 2020, and Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) about a three-bagger.

"We are concerned investors' expectations are too high," says analyst Thomas Allen, downgrading both to Equalweight from Overweight.

A reversal of "stay-at-home tailwinds" might be at hand should the pandemic ease, says Allen, and demand is at risk if there's not another round of stimulus checks. There's also a non-zero chance that the NFL season is canceled, or cut back.

His new price targets for the two are right around current pricing - DraftKings $37 and Penn National $55.