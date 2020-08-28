Just Energy (NYSE:JE) +63.3% pre-market after reporting a FQ1 profit and announcing the approval of its recapitalization plan at yesterday's special shareholders meeting.

The recapitalization will inject more than $100M in equity and reduce net debt and preferred shares by $520M.

A reconstituted seven-member board, including five new directors, will take over upon implementation of the recapitalization.

Just Energy reports Q1 EPS of C$0.43 vs. a year-ago loss of C$1.82/share and base EBITDA from continuing operations of C$40.5M vs. C$24.4M in the prior-year period, while revenues fell 11% Y/Y to C$593.1M from C$670.2M a year ago.

The company maintains guidance for FY 2021 EBITDA from continuing operations of C$130M-C$160M and expects to achieve C$70M-C$100M of unlevered free cash flow for the full year.

Just Energy first proposed the recapitalization plan six weeks ago after deciding to remain a standalone energy retailer.