Chinese COVID-19 vaccine maker seeking emergency use nod before studies wind up

Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics is reportedly in talks with several countries, apparently including Pakistan, some in Latin America and others, aimed at securing emergency approvals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine despite large-scale late-stage testing that has yet to be completed.

China's military has already signed off of the vaccine's use.

According to SVP for international business Pierre Morgon, the vaccine did not show any serious safety signals while promoting an immune response in early-stage trials.

The race to regulatory approval in the most advanced countries is intense. Large-scale studies are underway or are about to start for leading contenders, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/University of Oxford and three from China: Sinovac, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Sinopharm/Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

Russia shocked the global medical community and regulators several weeks ago when President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, that had only been tested in a small number of military personnel.

NIAID's Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is unlikely to buy a Chinese or Russian vaccine over concerns with testing procedures.