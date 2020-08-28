July personal income unexpectedly rises, core PCE price index falls

July Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.4% M/M vs. -0.2% consensus and -1.0% prior (revised from -1.1%).

Consumer spending: +1.9% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and +6.2% prior (revised from +5.6%).

PCE Price Index +0.3% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.4% prior.

Core PCE Price Index -0.3% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.2% prior.

Employees' compensation rose as portions of the economy continued to reopen, helping boost personal income in July. Proprietors' income and rental income also contributed to the increase.

Partly offsetting those gains were cuts in government social benefits and income on assets. Unemployment insurance benefits, based primarily on unemployment claims data from the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, decreased in July.