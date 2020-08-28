Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +6.9% PM, entered into a $60M loan agreement with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management; loan maturity in August 2025.
Proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness.
"The proceeds of this investment will quickly strengthen our near-term liquidity, address the maturity of our existing debt agreements, and will reduce our cash debt service costs," chairman, president & CEO Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., commented.
Have a look at the investor presentation for its programs, pipeline and dermatology product revenue growth. (Investor Presentation August)