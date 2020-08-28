Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) to sell its 100% interest in the Baxter Spring Gold project to BlueBird Battery Metals (OTCPK:BBBMF) for S$500K in cash plus common shares equal to 19.5% of the issued and outstanding BlueBird shares on a non-diluted basis.

Liberty Gold shall retain a 36 month right to reacquire a 35% interest in Baxter Spring for $1M.

If the Liberty Gold exercise the Back-in Right, BlueBird will be granted an option to repurchase 5% of Liberty Gold’s interest by completion of a pre-feasibility study.