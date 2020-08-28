Financials are following a big run in rates, closing in on the best weekly performance in three months.

Interest rates are climbing again early, up for the fifth-straight session so far. The 10-year Treasury yield is up slightly to 0.75%, while the 30-year yield is up to 1.52%. Those are both levels not seen since early June.

Rates spiked yesterday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled the expected shift in Fed policy on its inflation target, allowing inflation to run hot above 2% if needed. While there’s plenty of skepticism about the Fed getting to 2% anytime soon (the bond market certainly isn’t pricing it in), Powell’s promise to use all the tools in the toolbox to get there is likely helping yields at present.

“Yes (the Fed) can do more, but how much effect will that have on the actual economy?” former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said on Bloomberg.

Rates may also be indicating an expectation for the Fed to keep pushing for more fiscal stimulus as it runs out of ammo.

Along with rates, bank stocks are rallying. The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (XLF, +0.8% ) is the second-best performing sectors so far this week, up 3.9%. It is trailing just the SPDR Communications Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC), up 4.4% on a surge in Facebook, and is ahead of the SPDR Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), up 3.5%.

XLF is also the leading premarket sector and is on a pace to have its best week since the first week of June, when it jumped 12%. At that point rates surged, with the 10-year yield topping 0.9% for the first time since March on the surprise gain in May nonfarm payrolls.

Financials still have plenty of catching up to do to match the broader market. XLF is down 3.6% in the last six months vs. a 19% gain in the S&P. But it has narrowed the gap in the last month.

The big banks, J.P. Morgan (JPM, +1% ), Citi (C, +1% ), Bank of America (BAC, +1% ), Wells Fargo (WFC, +0.8% ) are leading the sector premarket.

But the outsize winner in the last five sessions has been Capital One (COF, +0.5% ), which is up more than 8%. With its focus on credit cards, the stock likely got the same boost as many consumer names on hopes of increased spending following the FDA approval of a rapid COVID-19 test.

Sector Watch

New twists or turns in the TikTok acquisition saga will continue to affect a surprise sector, Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), with Walmart (WMT, +3% ) a big component. The retail giant was reportedly hoping for a majority stake.

XLY is also benefiting from Coca-Cola (KO, +1% ) rising on its cost-cutting moves.