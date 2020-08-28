Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are up % after yesterday's Q2 beats came with news that Bain Capital will make a $750M convertible notes investment in the company.

The transaction is expected to close in late September, and Bain managing directors David Humphrey and Max de Groen will then join Nutanix's board.

Another key takeaway from the quarter was Nutanix shifting its guidance to Annual Contract Value billings from Total Contract Value billings and revenue to reflect the subscription-based business shift.

William Blair (OUtpeform) praises the "solid" quarter, cash influx, and CEO change, saying "we think the time feels right for a leadership change."

The firm sayc the TCV shift will be "painful in the near term" but pay off in the medium to long term.

Price target changes and downgrades: Baird cuts Nutanix from Outperform to Neutral and a $25 price target citing the low guidance, Piper Sandler (Neutral) raises PT from $25 to $28 on the Bain investment, Stifel (Hold) lifts target from $21 to $25, positive on the ACV shift but worried investors are underestimating the contract duration contraction headwind.

Nutanix shares are up 13% pre-market to $24.65.

Previously: Nutanix CEO retires; EPS, revenue beat (Aug. 27 2020)